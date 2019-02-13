Shell Creek Market hosts annual wine tasting event

Guests line up for samples at the wine and spirit tasting event.

Above, shoppers look at items during the celebration.

A large sized crowd showed up for Shell Creek Market’s annual wine and spirit tasting event last Saturday, Feb. 9.

At the celebration there were wine, spirit and food samples, as well as some prize giveaways.

Recipes served during the event included: Bourbon Glazed Kielbasa, Strawberry Fluff, Easy Pub Cheese, Chicken Buffalo Dip, Summer Sausage and Cheese and Philadelphia Cream Cheese Spreads/Dips.

Mixed drinks served during the night were Hot Mess, made with orange juice, peach whiskey and cinnamon whiskey, and Caramel Apple, made with apple cider and salted caramel whiskey.

All food and drink recipes can be found on the Shell Creek Market Facebook page.