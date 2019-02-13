‘This Food is on Fire’ fund-raiser event set Saturday night

“This Food is on Fire,” a best food competition involving four local fire departments, will be held this Saturday evening, Feb. 16, at the Event Center on the Boone County Fairgrounds.

Fire departments from Albion, Genoa, St. Edward and Spalding will be competing. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the food will be served starting at 6:30 p.m.

Nashville entertainer Gabe Walsh will be performing. Miss Nebraska Jessica Shultis will be on hand with a fund-raising event. A cookie decorating corner will also be available for children.

There is a limited admission charge. All proceeds go to Farm 4 A Cure to assist Boone County area residents in need.