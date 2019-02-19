Cardinals bring home state mat medals

Jon Merten scores a takedown in quarterfinals

It was a fairly small contingent that represented Boone Central/Newman Grove in the 2019 Nebraska State Wrestling Championships at Omaha’s CHI Center Arena.

That group of competitors proved to be mighty, however.

The Cardinals’ state quintet earned BCNG a spot in the Class C Top 10, with each competitor scoring at least two wins, and a pair of Cardinals bringing medals back to Albion.

“What a way to finish the season,” acknowledged BCNG Coach Josh Majerus.

Jon Merten completed a superlative senior campaign with a runner-up performance in the Class C 220 pound weight class, while fellow senior Ethan Dozler placed fourth in the 160 pound division.

Senior Dalton Rasmussen (285), junior Will Grape (120) and freshman Gavin Dozler (106) all posted 2-2 records in Omaha, falling in the tournament’s “heartbreak round.”

With their state success, Merten and Ethan Dozler both hit 40 wins for the 2018-19 season, and the other state competitors each topped 30 season victories.

Boone Central/Newman Grove placed 10th in the Class C team standings.

“Overall, there were great things that came out of the state tournament,” Majerus stated. “First, the team finished 10th of 64 in the team race. We expect to be a Top 10 team every year, and this year we got there.

“All five qualifiers won two or more matches. They all made it to the heartbreak round. In that round, if you win, you place – lose, you’re out. They all gave themselves that opportunity by beating guys they probably weren’t expected to, or beating someone they had previously lost to.

“This team was special to me, being my first group back at Boone Central. Their work ethic and love for the sport was very cool. They went through long, tough practices and a tough competition schedule and never, ever gave up, or even complained.

“That is why the boys are Top 10. Great season guys! Great to be a Cardinal!”

Further details and complete results in Print & Online editions of Albion News