City declares snow emergency

A snow emergency has been declared for the City of Albion beginning Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 4 p.m. and continuing until further notice. National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning through Wednesday, February 20.



All citizens are requested to move their vehicles to off-street parking during declared snow emergencies so as to expedite the snow removal process.

Effective at 4 p.m., parking was strictly prohibited on the following snow emergency routes:

Eleventh Street south from State Street to Fairview Street; Sixth Street; and Fairview Street from Highway 14–39 to Eleventh Street.

Snow removal will begin on emergency routes as measurable snow accumulates in order to keep them passable and will subsequently begin in residential and downtown districts as soon as practical following the snowfall.

Vehicles not moved to off-street parking during a snow emergency will be marked and given 48 hours to be moved. We expect voluntary compliance not to be an issue; however, the Albion Police Department will enforce all necessary parking restrictions.

Downtown business owners may scoop snow into the street/parking area if there is no other place to pile snow. Residential property owners may not scoop snow into the street.

The City of Albion advises all citizens stay indoors through this winter storm event and to use caution if and when travel is necessary!