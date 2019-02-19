Lakeview ends Lady Card season in sub final

Carsen Grape for two

One up, one down for the Boone Central/Newman Grove Cardinals in the 2019 C1-8 Sub-District at Columbus.

BCNG opened postseason play by scratching out a victory over Scotus Tuesday, Feb. 12, but fell short against a talented Lakeview squad in Thursday’s final.

BCNG 33, Scotus 28

They don’t award style points in basketball. The numbers on the scoreboard are all that matter.

Boone Central/Newman Grove managed just enough offense to edge the Scotus Shamrocks 33-28 in a defensive grinder Tuesday in the C1-8 Sub-District opener.

Although neither team shot the ball well, four first half 3-pointers by BCNG were a major key in the Cardinal victory. Paige Nelson’s trey produced the only points in the game’s first quarter and a trio of long-range bombs by Lauren Hedlund put BCNG ahead 14-9 at halftime.

The teams played to a virtual stalemate in the second half, with the Cardinals sealing the victory on Carsen Grape’s six points and BCNG’s 6-of-9 free throws in the fourth quarter.

“I thought the girls set the tone defensively in the first quarter. Kelsey Thompson did a good job shutting down their main offensive threat and held her to zero points in the first half,” Card Coach Andy Imus praised. “Defensively, the girls were really locked in. They have really invested in being a top defensive team and have pride on that end of the floor. We know shots may not always fall, but as long as we can bring effort and intensity on the defensive end, we will give ourselves a chance to compete with anyone we play.”

Lakeview 43-, BCNG 33

With a district final berth on the line, Boone Central/Newman Grove and C1-8 #1 seed Lakeview (17-7) left everything they had on the court Thursday night.

Lakeview was the team that left the most points on the scoreboard, however, claiming a 43-33 victory to advance in postseason play.

While the Vikings had defeated BCNG 41-23 earlier in the regular season, the Cards pushed Lakeview to its limits numerous time in the rematch.

The Cardinals forged an 11-7 lead in the second quarter before Viking star Gracie Borer took charge, scoring nine points to push Lakeview to a 17-13 halftime lead.

The teams continued to seesaw throughout most of the second half. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Rasmussen and Nelson narrowed a Lakeview lead to 22-21 in the third period and Borer answered with a 3-pointer of her own and five points to push the margin to 27-21. Another three by Rasmussen closed that gap before the Vikings finished the period on a 5-0 run to a 32-24 advantage.

BCNG stormed right back with the first four points on the fourth quarter, Lakeview’s McKenna Klug answered with a 3-point basket and another 4-0 Cardinal spurt got BCNG within three, 35-32 with just over four minutes to play. Klug then buried another 3-pointer and Lakeview closed out the win with a 5-1 run in the final two minutes.

“Credit Lakeview – they made the plays they needed to to keep the lead. Our girls continued to compete and made it a one-possession game a few times, but Lakeview would answer with a 3-pointer by Klug, or by Borer getting to the line. I loved how hard these girls battled and really had chances to win, but against a very good Lakeviwew team, it was not meant to be this night.”

Further details in Print & Online editions of Albion News