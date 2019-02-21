Council approves lot purchase after sales tax measure passes

Meeting in special session last Wednesday night, Feb. 13, the St. Edward City Council approved purchase of the lots for the future site of the new St. Edward Community Building.

The two lots, located across the street east of the football field, are owned by Max and Starr Olson. The purchase price of $20,000 was approved. The total land area is approximately 133 feet by 133 feet.

The council also adopted a resolution for the one-half cent city sales tax increase, as approved by voters on Feb. 12.

The application for a $562,000 grant from the Nebraska Civic and Community Finance Fund, prepared by Michelle Olson of the Boone County Development Agency, was sent this week to meet the Feb. 15 application deadline. Communities receiving the grant for 2019 will be informed by March 31, 2019.

A pledge campaign is also underway to raise $300,000 to help finance the new building. Those who would like to assist in the fund-raising can contact Tony Kurtenbach or Dean Hamling.

Mayor Marv Haas said the goal is to get commitments for the $300,000 within 90 days. He said construction could begin by next fall.