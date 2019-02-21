Float design contest begins

After many years of use, the Petersburg float is in need of renovations.

The Petersburg Community Club float committee will soon begin to tear down the float and make needed repairs.

The float is taken to area events and parades.

The committee would like to replace the present design with a new one representing Petersburg and are asking for suggestions. Ideas can be submitted to President Jayne Prince or Rae Valley Market by March 4, 2019.

If a suggested idea is used as the final float design, the winner will receive $50 in Petersburg Community Club gift certificates.