Newman Grove, St. Edward to host blood drives in March

American Red Cross is reminding area residents there is a critical need for all types of blood.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in early March include:

• Monday, March 4, 12 noon to 6 p.m., at Fellowship Bible Church, 1011 Hale Street, Newman Grove;

• Tuesday, March 5, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the United Methodist Church, 507 Beaver Street, St. Edward.