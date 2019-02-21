Wells Drug February
Special Events

Newman Grove, St. Edward to host blood drives in March

February 21, 2019

American Red Cross is reminding area residents there is a critical need for all types of blood.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in early March include:
• Monday, March 4, 12 noon to 6 p.m., at Fellowship Bible Church, 1011 Hale Street, Newman Grove;
• Tuesday, March 5, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the United Methodist Church, 507 Beaver Street, St. Edward.

Winter Weather Advisory

Issued:
4:18 AM CST on February 21, 2019
Expires:
12:00 AM CST on February 23, 2019
-4° F
Clear
Clear
Wunderground.com
See More Weather