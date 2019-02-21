NG Council approves Wissenburg’s solar array

Newman Grove’s City Council gave its approval Thursday night, Feb. 14, to a resolution granting a conditional use permit to Gene and Rose Wissenburg, rural Newman Grove, for a small solar energy farm.

The small solar farm will be built southeast of Newman Grove, in Platte County, at 1101 County Line Road. This location is within the city’s one-mile zoning jurisdiction.

The Madison County Joint Planning Commission conducted a public hearing in January and approved the conditional use permit.

The panels will cover an area of about 12 feet by 52 feet and will be hidden by a shelter belt. The panels are made in the United States, Wissenburg said, and local contractors will be used.

On a sunny day, the solar array should produce about 13.2 kilowatts, which will be used for the house. Loup Public Power District has net metering that will measure electricity produced and give credit for extra energy produced.

Wissenburg said on most days, the panels will provide all the electricity the house will use. On good days, it will deliver power to Loup Power and earn credit for it.

In other business at their Feb. 14 meeting, the council:

• approved a resolution setting a March 14 public hearing on the city’s one and six-year street plan;

• tabled the setting of pool hours, admission prices and opening date for the March 14 meeting.

• approved the city contract with Complete Pest Elimination for 2019;

• approved the appointment of Terry Radenslaben to the City Library Board;

• appointed Kenny Potmesil as emergency management coordinator;

• appointed Criag Lilja as fire chief and Dan Morris as compliance officer;

• approved liquor licenses for Newman Grove Bowl, The Grove, Shell Creek Market, 3 and Out Restaurant/Sports Bar, and White Star Oil Co.