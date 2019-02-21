Preparing ‘Blessings in a Backpack’

On Monday, Feb. 18, Blessings in a Backpack, a new initiative for area students in need of weekend nutrition during the school year, had help from Valero Renewables with packaging the first six weeks of meals. Lonnie Zrust is organizing a group of retired teachers to help with delivery of the food to both schools. Helping with with the packaging were (l.-r.) Andrea Nelson, Emma Nelson, Lauren Pugh, Natalie Pugh and Lucas Moeller.