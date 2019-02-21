St. Edward speech team competes in national qualifying meets

SPEECH TEAM — Speech members competing at the meets were, (front, l.-r.) Sophie Reeves, Miranda Matchett and Emma Olson; (back, l.-r.) Keean Cruise, Justin Miller and Alias Schumacher.

In the past week, the St. Edward High School speech team has competed in three national qualifying meets.

They battled with schools such as Millard North, Norfolk and Lincoln Southwest.

The team returned with two nationals bids and a few medals.

Sophie Reeves received a national bid for humorous prose at David City.

The team then competed at Lincoln East. They earned no medals, but they held their own.

At Grand Island Northwest, Sophie Reeves placed second in poetry honors finals and eighth overall, Miranda Matchett placed sixth in serious prose and earned one bid for nationals, and the OID team comprised of Alias Schumacher, Sophie Reeves and Miranda Matchett placed second.

The speech team will attend the Goldenrod Conference meet at Spalding on Wednesday, Feb. 20, weather permitting.