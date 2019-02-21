Students celebrate FFA Week with events

2018-19 OFFICERS — Back, l.-r., Preston Sueper, parliamentarian, Leighann Miller, sentinel, Brady Sokol, president, Sarah Johnson, treasurer, and Tyson Haddix, secretary. Front, l.-r., Abby Pohlen, student advisor, McKenna Haase, vice president, Cheyenne Cleland, reporter, and Mariah Dubas, historian.

The Newman Grove FFA Chapter is celebrating National FFA Week from Feb. 16-23. This week embraces more than 91 years of FFA traditions, while looking forward to the organization’s future.

Agriculture Education includes three components, the Classroom/Laboratory, FFA, and Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE). A program has to have all three components.

The Newman Grove FFA chapter is the oldest and longest running FFA chapter in the state of Nebraska. The chapter charter was signed in March of 1929 by Leslie M. Applegate, the first National FFA President.

The chapter has 45 FFA members, including students in grades 7-12. Of those 45 students, 13 members are from Lindsay Holy Family.

Following are the week’s events:

Monday, Feb. 18 – Daily Trivia and Emblem Hide Game Starts, FFA T-shirt day and Elementary coloring contest

Tuesday, Feb. 19 – Elementary Agricultural Literacy Day and “Tractor Battle” – Drive your tractor to school or wear your favorite tractor gear and colors

Wednesday, Feb. 20 – No School

Thursday, Feb. 21 – Teacher/Staff Appreciation Breakfast – 7:30 a.m., Official Dress Day and Business Appreciation Day

Friday, Feb. 22 – Ag Olympics 2:30 p.m. in High School Gym and Kiss the Mystery Farm Animal Contest.