4-H Project Day draws 49 participants

Nex Generation 4-H member Serenity Strong practices her sewing skills with the guidance of her mother, Kathy.

Crafty 4-H members got a jump start on fair projects at the annual 4-H Project Day on Saturday, Feb. 16.

Hosted by Nebraska Extension in Madison County, the day-long event drew in 49 youth with 30 parents and volunteers helping.

Fifteen different projects were offered, including memo boards from recycled ceiling tiles, owls from milk jugs and silverware, bird feeders from tin cans, sewn travel caddies, owls made from an ankle sock, and two cake decorating classes.

Lower Elkhorn NRD forester Pam Bergstrom taught a Trees are for Everyone segment, as well as a birch tree painting class. Project Day was held at the Madison County Fairgrounds.