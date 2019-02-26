Annual Pancake and Sausage Feed is this Saturday, March 2

?American Legion Post 226 is having their annual Pancake and Sausage Feed this Saturday, March 2 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the community center.

Everyone is invited and it will be a free will offering meal.

Drawings will be held for several raffle prizes. Raffle tickets may be purchased in advance from any American Legion Post 226 member.

The Legion supports the St. Edward summer youth ball program, scholarships and helps pay for those attending Boys State.