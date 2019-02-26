Cub Scouts from Pack 155, Albion, and Pack 175, Lindsay, will be competing in the annual Pinewood Derby this Saturday, March 2, starting at 9 a.m. in the Boone Central Performance Gym, Albion.
Scouts will weigh in their cars at 9 a.m., followed by racing at 10 a.m. After the intitial races, the top three cars from each pack will race head-to-head for a traveling trophy.
About 30 to 35 Cub Scouts are expected for the competition.
There will be an open class competition where former scouts can enter their cars.
A silent cake auction is also planned as a fund-raiser for the scouts.
A district Pinewood Derby will be held in April at Columbus, with no pre-qualifying requirement. Winners of this district contest can advance to the Council Race later this spring in Omaha.
Cub Scouts prepare for Pinewood Derby Saturday morning
