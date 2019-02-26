Cub Scouts prepare for Pinewood Derby Saturday morning

Cub Scouts from Pack 155, Albion, and Pack 175, Lindsay, will be competing in the annual Pinewood Derby this Saturday, March 2, starting at 9 a.m. in the Boone Central Performance Gym, Albion.

Scouts will weigh in their cars at 9 a.m., followed by racing at 10 a.m. After the intitial races, the top three cars from each pack will race head-to-head for a traveling trophy.

About 30 to 35 Cub Scouts are expected for the competition.

There will be an open class competition where former scouts can enter their cars.

A silent cake auction is also planned as a fund-raiser for the scouts.

A district Pinewood Derby will be held in April at Columbus, with no pre-qualifying requirement. Winners of this district contest can advance to the Council Race later this spring in Omaha.