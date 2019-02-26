Joan Chilson is new office assistant at St. Edward Advance

Joan Chilson

Joan Chilson, a longtime resident of the St. Edward area, is taking over this week as office assistant at the St. Edward Advance.

She will be staffing the Advance office on Mondays only at present from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and from 1 to 3 p.m.

Any future variations in that schedule will be announced.

Joan replaces Angel Osantowski, who had to step down due to assist a family member.

Anyone who has news, advertising or commercial printing for the Advance is invited to contact Joan at the office, 105 North Third Street, call 402-678-2556, or email the Advance at: advance@gpcom.net

Joan and her husband, Duane, live six miles north of St. Edward on the farm. They have two grown children and five grandchildren.

Joan retired from the Boone County Health Center in June of 2018.

Jim and Julie Dickerson, publishers and editors, said they feel fortunate to have Joan on staff.

“I have lived in the area all my life except for residing in Pennsylvania for one year,” said Joan. “I enjoy reading, gardening and being with my grandchildren and family. I look forward to the challenge of a new experience.”