Sex trafficking talk rescheduled for March 6

Anne Boatright

On March 6, Boone County Health Center (BCHC) will host an opportunity to hear about human sex trafficking.

“This event was originally scheduled for February 6, but had to be rescheduled due to bad weather in Omaha where the speaker is coming from,” said BCHC Foundation Director Aprill Murphy. “This is such an important topic for all of us to hear about that we just knew we had to find another date that would work to make it happen.”

The event is free and open to all people and will take place at the Cardinal Inn’s conference room. To make it easier for the public to attend, there will be two time slots to choose from, 3-4:30 and 5:30-7.

The speaker at this event will be Anne Boatright, MSN, RN, SANE, who serves as an important member on the state Task Force (NHTTF) in the fight against human sex trafficking in Nebraska.