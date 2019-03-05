Albion Fire & Rescue called to house fire Tuesday night

Albion Fire & Rescue was called to a house fire Tuesday evening, March 5, at 7:06 p.m. at 542 South 7th Street, the corner of Seventh and Columbia, where a portion of the Curtis and Alicia Dubray home was on fire.

Fire Chief Bruce Benne said the blaze apparently started due to a malfunctioning space heater in a converted garage area on the home’s north side. The Dubray family, including six children, was able to escape the fire. Mrs. Dubray suffered burns to her hands. She was taken to Boone County Health Center, where she was treated and released.

Benne said there was extensive structure and content damage to the converted garage, which contained an office area, a work area and entertainment center. The fire also damaged the kitchen and north exterior wall of the home, with smoke damage throughout.

Firemen were on the scene for about 2 1/2 hours with eight units and about 15 personnel. The home was not inhabitable after the fire, and Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.