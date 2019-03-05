Boone Central to host district speech tourney

Boone Central High School will be hosting the C1-4 District Speech Tournament on Wednesday, March 13, starting at 9:30 a.m.. The tournament is open to the public.

Schools competing, in addition to Boone Central, will be David City Aquinas, Battle Creek, Madison, Norfolk Catholic, Pierce, Shelby-Rising City, Stanton and Twin River.

There will be no school that day for high school or elementary, but middle school will have a regular school day.