Country Partners to discontinue grain operation in Primrose

Country Partners Cooperative is discontinuing grain operations at its facility in Primrose after recent upgrades at its facility in Cedar Rapids.

Tod Clark, general manager of Country Partners in Gothenburg, said the Primrose facility had been accepting only soybeans, and was a slow operation due to its age. The cooperative is also closing the Dobson facility southeast of Primrose.

Country Partners will continue its cardtrol fuel operation in Primrose.

Clark pointed out that Country Partners recently completed a $6.7 million upgrade of the Cedar Rapids facility, which now has high speed dumping capability and 1.5 billion bushels of storage. The Midway Grain facility is also available north of Primrose.

There will be no employee reductions due to this change, Clark said.