Cub Scouts battle on the track at annual Pinewood Derby



ROOTING FOR THEIR FAVORITES — Cub Scouts from Albion and Lindsay were competing in the annual Pinewood Derby last Saturday morning, March 2, at the Boone Central Performance Gym. Above, this group of Scouts from Lindsay were rooting for their favorites to cross the finish line first.

Cub Scouts from Albion Pack 155 and Lindsay Pack 175 competed for top honors in speed and design at the annual Pinewood Derby last Saturday morning, March 2.

It was a spirited contest for more than 30 scouts, and for their parents who helped them build the cars. The fastest cars sped down the wooden track at more than 190 miles per hour. Each Scout Pack competed separately in the first portion of the speed competition.

Top three speed winners for Albion Pack 155 were Jacob Krohn with “Flash Green,” first; Gavin Mauch with “Blue Thunder,” second, and Grant Kuta with “Red Lightning,” third.

Top three speed winners for Lindsay Pack 175 were Lincoln Thompson with “Invisible Tree,” first; Gavin Friesen with “Old Glory,” second, and Ian Chilson with “Ian’s Car,” third.

Fastest cars from each pack then went head-to-head in competition for the traveling trophy, which was won this year by Jacob Krohn of Albion. The trophy was retained this year by the Albion pack as Grant Kuta had won it in 2018.

Design Contest

A car design competition was also held after the speed races.

Design winners for Albion Pack 155 were Logan Pugh, first; Jaeden Reynoldson, second, and Lucas Moeller, third.

Design winners for Lindsay Pack 175 were Trysten Gaspers, first; Braxton Busselman, second, and Alex Preister, third.

An open class competition was also held. Winners were Nate Kettelson of Albion for speed, and Aubry and Luke Mauch of Albion for design.