Emerging Leaders to host kickoff event March 14

The Boone County Emerging Leaders will be hosting a second annual St. Patrick’s Day themed kick off event on March 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cardinal Inn.

At this year’s event, guests will listen to local speakers from different organizations around Boone County to learn about volunteer opportunities, and enjoy a night of games, green beer and networking.

Guests are encouraged to wear green to the event.

In the past year, the Boone County Emerging Leaders group was established and added over 120 members to its roster.

With an emphasis on supporting and developing strong leaders to take on leadership roles in the county, the Emerging Leaders group hosted events centered around community engagement, education, fundraising and more.

An educational event the group hosted, in partnership with BCDA, was Business and Industry Day for Boone County high school students. Students were able to visit local businesses and hear from six leaders in the community who shared life and career advice.