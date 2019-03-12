Commissioners consider sale of lots in Petersburg

Various projects, equipment purchases and a possible sale of county-owned lots in Petersburg were discussion topics for the Boone County Commissioners Monday morning, March 11.

Commissioners decided to hold a public hearing on Monday, April 11, at 11 a.m. to discuss the possible sale of county-owned lots in Petersburg. The hearing is required by state statute.

The seven lots each have 25-foot frontage on Seventh Street in West Petersburg, and each is 140 feet long. Total land area is 150 feet x 140 feet, zoned residential.

The county has owned the lots for some time, and has stored equipment on them from time to time.

Sheriff’s Office Project

Sheriff Denny Johnson approached the board for discussion of office improvements and the new communications system.

Johnson presented a bid of $3,942 from Applied Connective Technologies to organize and reroute wiring in the dispatch area before a new wall is constructed in the building’s entry area.

This wiring project was approved by commissioners.

The county is in the process of combining its communications system with Nance County. Johnson presented some preliminary estimates on new mobile and portable radio equipment that will be needed for the new Statewide Radio System (SRS). Estimates ranged from $100,807 to a high of $146,624, depending on the chosen equipment.

Two new radio consoles will be needed to operate the new advanced system. Estimated costs for this equipment could range up to $218,000, minus some trade-in value for the older equipment.

