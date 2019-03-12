Newman Grove Fire & Rescue presents awards

David Fowlkes, left, accepts his 25-year pin from Fire Chief Crain Lilja.

Newman Grove Fire & Rescue held the annual awards banquet on Sunday, March 9, at the fire station.

The meal was catered by City Cafe, Adam and Dawn Witchell.

The following award pins were presented for years of service to:

• Larry Ashby — 35 years;

• Mark Seier — 30 years;

• David Fowlkes — 25 years;

• Bart Johnston — 20 years;

• Ray Herbert — 15 years;

• Dennis Hanzel — five years.

A special award was also presented to Sarah Johnson, a senior at Newman Grove High School, in recognition of her hard work in keeping the two ambulances clean and stocked for the past three years.