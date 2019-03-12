School Board hires Curry as Middle School Principal

Bill Curry

Boone Central School Board approved contracts for a new middle school principal and curriculum director and three new teachers during its monthly meeting Monday night, March 11, at the middle school library in Petersburg.

Bill Curry, currently seventh through 12th grade principal and curriculum coordinator at Shelby-Rising City Public School, was hired as middle school principal for Boone Central.

Mr. Curry will replace Tanner Schutt, who is accepting a position at Elkhorn Public Schools next year.

Curry has been a principal at Shelby-Rising City since 2006, and holds a masters degree in Pre-K through 12th grade administration. His education career has spanned more than 20 years. He taught and coached in Kearney and Lincoln before moving to Rising City.

He will begin his duties at Boone Central this summer.

Administrative contract renewals were also approved for Erik Kravig, high school principal; Craig Thies, elementary principal, and Jon Perone, activities director. Salaries are to be set at a later date after consultation with the negotiations committee.

Teaching contracts for 2019-20 were approved for Chelsea Gaunt, high school science; Taylor Schumacher, fourth grade, and Kyra Johnston, preschool teacher.

Chelsea Gaunt has been a high school science teacher at Plainview Public Schools for the past three years. Taylor Schumacher and Kyra Johnston are both first year teachers who are student teachers at Boone Central.

Several current teachers will have new assignments for 2019-20 school year.

Kay Flanagan, current Special Education coordinator, will move to middle school Special Education teacher.

Angie Flynn, current fourth grade teacher, will become the new elementary guidance counselor.

Positions yet to be filled for 2019-20 are Special Education director, speech and language pathologist, and industrial technology teacher.

