Shelly Babb is new nurse navigator at BCHC

Complete story in the March 13 Albion News.

Shelly Babb

Licensed Practical Nurse Shelly Babb has become Boone County Health Center’s (BCHC’s) newest Nurse Navigator.

“Nurse Navigators were put into place to really spend time talking with patients and getting to know them on a deeper level,” said Babb. “Our goal is to help patients stay healthy enough they don’t need to see the doctor. We help them do this by keeping in touch more often over the phone.”

As a Nurse Navigator, Babb will be reaching out to Medicare-aged patients to schedule yearly Medicare annual wellness exams. She will also call patients who have been dismissed from the hospital to answer any questions that have arose since they got home and to help set up follow-up visits with the patient’s Primary Care Provider (PCP).

“I am looking forward to helping our patients get the best care possible and the resources they need to get and stay healthy,” said Babb.