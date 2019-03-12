Wells Drug February
Special Events

St. Patrick’s Carnival set for Sunday, March 17

March 12, 2019
St. Michael’s Parish will be hosting their annual St. Patrick’s Carnival this Sunday, March 17, at the Boone County Fairgrounds in Albion.
St. Michael’s Altar Society will be serving a roast beef and sausage dinner with all the trimmings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Event Center. Carry outs will be available until 1:30.
The event will include live and silent auction, raffles, quilt raffle, cake walk, children’s games, prizes, and more. A social garden will run from noon until 4 pm.

