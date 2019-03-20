NG City Council hears report on flood damage

Newman Grove City Park was flooded last week.

At their regular meeting last Thursday, March 14, the Newman Grove City Council discussed the recent flood.

Mayor Wyant informed the Council of flood damage known and that he declared an Emergency Disaster on Wednesday morning.

Other Business

Also at their regular meeting, the City Council:

• accepted the one and six year plan.

• tabled pool hours/admissions/open date for the April 11, 2019 meeting.

• tabled the proposed property sale from Byron Flood for an upcoming meeting.

• approved a lot split for Byron Flood.

• approved a fence down middle of Hale Avenue between Eighth and Ninth Streets for approximately five months.

• approved Spring Clean Up Days for April 13 and 14 with rain dates of April 20 and 21, 2019.

• discussed homeowners not scooping sidewalks following a snowstorm.