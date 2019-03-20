NG student in special WSC program

Wayne State College Life Sciences and Sociology double-major and Environmental Studies minor Guadalupe (Lupe) Estrada of Newman Grove has been selected for The Doris Duke Conservation Scholars Program at the University of Washington starting this summer.

This highly-selective University of Washington program provides an opportunity for 20 undergraduate students from across the U.S. to participate in an eight-week, two summer experience immersing them in environmental conservation.

During the first year, scholars engage with conservation practice across a range of ecological and cultural landscapes of the Pacific Northwest. During the second year, scholars partner with a host organization that works at the intersection of biodiversity conservation, cultural identity and environmental justice.