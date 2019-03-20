Speech members qualify for state

St. Edward Public Schools speech team was the District D-2 champion at the district meet held on Wednesday, March 13.

The team competed in 16 events and placed in 15. Miranda Matchett, Gabby Muckey, Alias Schumacher, Justin Miller, Maya Baker and Sophie Reeves qualified for the state competition.

Following are the results from the meet:

Informative: Alias Schumacher, sixth place, and Gabby Muckey, fifth place.

Entertainment: Keean Cruise, sixth place and Emma Olson, fifth.

Persuasive: Emma Olson, sixth place, and Miranda Matchett, third place.

Extemp: Gabby Muckey, district champion.

Serious Prose: Miranda Matchett, fourth place, Alias Schumacher, district champion.

Humorous Prose: Justin Miller, third place and Sophie Reeves, district champion.

Poetry: Sophie Reeves, district runner-up, and Maya Baker, district champion.

OID: Keean Cruise, Gabby Muckey, Maya Baker, fifth place, and Alias Schumacher, Sophie Reeves and Miranda Matchett, district champion.