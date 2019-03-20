St. Edward feeling full impact of worst flood in over 50 years

SAND BAGGING — Volunteers and first responders carry sandbags across Beaver Street during the effort to protect St. Edward businesses last Wednesday afternoon.

When it comes to flooding, the community of St. Edward has a history, and the floods of March 13-14, 2019 will mark a new chapter.

The Beaver River raged out of its banks for two days last Wednesday and Thursday, damaging many local homes and businesses primarily on the west and south sides of town.

Flooding began Wednesday morning when the Beaver partially covered Highway 39 just west of the bridge. Water continued to rise through late Wednesday afternoon and eventually inundated the west half of the town.

Firemen and volunteers were placing sandbags along homes and businesses by early afternoon Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough to keep out the rushing river this time.

Rapid melting of snow, coupled with varying rainfall amounts, triggered the local flooding.

In all, approximately 165 individuals were displaced in St. Edward, while 83 residences and 31 businesses were flooded, according to Sarah Forinash, local emergency manager.

