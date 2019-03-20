A record standing-room only crowd was on hand at the Petersburg Legion Fish Fry last Friday evening. Over 300 meals were served.
Veterans Don Pelster (lower left) and Lavern Nissen (lower right) were presented plaques from Pat Cleveland, Legion representative.
The National American Legion is celebrating its 100th year in March. Petersburg’s Legion began in 1922.
Commemorative cakes were served.
WWII veterans honored
A record standing-room only crowd was on hand at the Petersburg Legion Fish Fry last Friday evening. Over 300 meals were served.