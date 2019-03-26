Boone Central will present musical this weekend

ALL ABOUT THE DRESS — Cast members realize they are wearing the same “one-of-a-kind” dress in this scene from “How to Succceed in Business Without Really Trying.”

The countdown is on for the upcoming spring musical, presented by Boone Central, to take place this weekend in the performance gym.

Show times are Saturday, March 30, at 7 p.m., as well as Sunday, March 31, at 2 p.m. There will not be a Friday performance.

“It’s all coming together and the kids are excited,” Wright said.

To reserve tickets, contact Jenni Grape via the Facebook page, or via email at jgrape@boonecentral.esu7.org. There is a cost for tickets.

Patrons should enter the West Elementary doors for the performances. Tickets may be purchased at the door for the same price.