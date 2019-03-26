Home, Farm & Garden Show held Friday, Saturday

VIEWING DISPLAYS — Some attendees at the Boone County Home, Farm & Garden Show stopped by the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home booth Saturday morning.

Ninth annual Boone County Home, Farm & Garden Show was held Friday evening and Saturday, March 22-23, at the Boone County Fairgrounds despite some cool and rainy weather.

Attendance was down somewhat due to the rainy weather and recent flooding.

Due to flooding issues, two of the planned larger agricultural displays were not on hand, and the Horn T Zoo was unable to attend with their display.

However, many of the more than 100 scheduled booth displays were present, and the workshops were well attended.

Workshops presented were Low Water Landscapes by Elizabeth Killinger, UNL Extension educator; a Nebraska Pork feature by Chef Nader and Jane Stone, and “Trade Wars” by Wes Peterson, UNL ag economist.

Kaylin Choat was the winner of the banana nut bread bake off competition, which had seven total entries.

Pitboss barbecue competition was held again. The champion was Allen Jackson of 3 Dawgs & a Bone.

Mystery meats this year were ribs, duck & catfish. The contestants were also given a progressive challenge. With each meat, they were given one other ingredient to be used together. The first ingredient was eggs, the second ingredient was five pounds of flour, and they were given a fresh pineapple.

People’s Choice winners were S&B BBQ of Albion in first place, and Doin’s Pit of David City in second place.

Donations were accepted at the gate for the Boone County Food Pantry.

Also, the show committee accepted donations for area flood victims. These donations will be divided and distributed to flood victims in St. Edward, with a monetary donation also given to the “We Care” campaign at the Bank of Newman Grove.