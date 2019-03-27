Petersburg Legion Auxiliary selects 2019 Girls State representatives

Emily Pelster

Casidy Baumgartner

Petersburg American Legion Post 334 Auxiliary announced the 2019 Girl State representatives Emily Pelster and Casidy Baumgartner.

Emily, daughter of Dean and Michelle Pelster, is a junior at Boone Central High School. She is involved in volleyball, Rubies dance team, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), National Honor Society (NHS), Student Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), and BC Club. In her free time, she likes to watch movies and hang out with friends. After school, she plans to attend college and pursue a degree in accounting or finance.

The alternate is Casidy Baumgartner of Elgin. She is a Junior at Boone Central High School. She is involved in FFA and SADD. She has been listed on the honor roll and is involved in community service. Parents are Neil and Julie Baumgartner. She plans to attend college after graduation.