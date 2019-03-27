St. Ed speech team wins State D-2 runner-up title

STATE RUNNER-UP TEAM — Celebrating with trophy in hand are l.-r., Justin Miller, Alias Schumacher, Maya Baker, Coach Chase King, Sophie Reeves, Miranda Matchett and Coach Jocelyn Kuncl.

Thursday, March 21, was a big day for the St. Edward High School speech team.

The team brought home the runner-up trophy from the State D-2 Speech Tournament at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This marked the first time St. Edward Public Schools won a district title and the first time the team placed at state.

Maya Baker placed sixth in poetry, with Sophie Reeves coming in fourth in poetry.

Reeves was also named champion in humorous.

Additionally, Alias Schumacher, Miranda Matchett and Sophie Reeves received third place in OID, and Schumacher was champion in serious prose.

Head Speech Coach Chase King said the team missed being district champions by four points.

“I know that is going to fuel the kids for next year,” King said. “With their experience, combined with excitement, we are looking pretty good for next year. This talent, determination, passion and dedication to the arts is one that I haven’t seen anywhere else. I am very lucky and thankful for this opportunity.”