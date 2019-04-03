Boone County added to state’s disaster declaration

TRACK DAMAGE — This is one location just southeast of Boone where tracks used by the North Central Railroad were undermined and damaged. Photo was taken March 16 by Collin Koeppen.

Residents and business owners in Boone, Buffalo, Custer, Knox, Richardson and Thurston Counties and the Santee Sioux Nation may now apply for disaster assistance for losses resulting from the severe winter storm, straight-line winds and flooding in March.

Additional counties may be added as damage assessments continue.

Impacted homeowners and businesses are encouraged to report their damages to local emergency management. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) staff continue to work tirelessly to assess and validate additional damages.

How to Apply

• Online, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

• On a smart phone, download the FEMA app and click on “disaster resources,” then “apply for assistance online.”

• By phone, call FEMA’s toll-free registration line at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585; or use 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS). Telephone registration is available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Daylight Time seven days a week.

• Visit a Disaster Recovery Center and speak to a FEMA specialist one-on-one. Assistance centers are available in Valley and Bellevue, NE.

Read the full story in the April 3 issue of the Albion News print and e-editions.