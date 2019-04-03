Eight projects receive grants from Boone County Foundation

GRANT AWARDS — Grant awards from the Boone County Foundation Fund were presented by Bev Schuele, Grant Committee chair (back, left) on March 26. Accepting the grants were (back, l.-r.) Paul Hosford, Albion Area Arts Council and Boone County Historical Society; Joan Berney, Cedar Rapids Senior Center; Mike Malander, Albion Sports Complex, and Tom Naughtin, Primrose Rural Fire District; (front, l.-r.) Staci Wright, Albion Public Library; Jenni DeWitt, Boone County Health Center Foundation; Irene Dresch, Village of Primrose, and Bryan Molt, Good Samaritan Society – Albion.

A total of $11,700 in grant funds were presented to eight projects and organizations by the Boone County Foundation Fund Grant Program on Tuesday, March 26, during a meeting of the BCFF Advisory Board.

The grant dollars are intended to enhance the quality of life in Boone County and help meet the county’s changing needs by supporting local non-profit initiatives each year.

Funds are disbursed from the BCFF Endowment Account within the Nebraska Community Foundation.

Organizations receiving grants this year were:

• Albion Area Arts Council: $1,500 for the 2019 programs to be presented during the 2019 season;

• City of Albion: $1,500 for improving facilities and equipment at the Albion Sports Complex;

• Albion Public Library: $1,000 to enhance and improve the Summer Reading Program;

• Boone County Health Center Foundation: $1,000 to assist with the cost of purchasing new 3D mammography unit for the health center;

• Boone County Historical Society: $1,500 to purchase a security camera system for the Boone County Museum;

• Cedar Rapids Senior Center: $700 to purchase an insulated food carrier and a new television;

• Good Samaritan Society, Albion: $1,500 to assist in remodeling the main hallway between the residential wings of Wolf Memorial Home;

• Primrose Rural Fire District: $1,500 to install air conditioning in the Primrose Fire Station.

• Village of Primrose: $1,500 to install air conditioning and remodel restrooms in the Primrose Community Center.

Through generous donations and matching grants, the BCFF Endowment Fund has grown to $1.6 million. The principal is invested, and a percentage of earnings are distributed in annual grants to nonprofit organizations.

Grants are awarded to projects and programs that have a long-term impact on Boone County. Applications cannot be accepted for general building maintenance or unrestricted operating expenses.

Since the beginning of this grant program, the BCFF Endowment Fund has contributed more than $226,000 to more than 40 Boone County organizations.