FEMA logistics team to meet with St. Edward residents

A logistics team with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be in St. Edward starting this Friday, April 5.

The team will be checking the suitability of the St. Edward Community Center to serve as their command center. If it is suitable, they will set up there and begin meeting with St. Edward residents for individual resource development and victim assessments on Monday, April 8, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Until the FEMA team arrives, Sarah Forinash, local emergency manager, will continue as incident commander for flood relief in St. Edward.

Residents affected by flooding should be sure to register for individual assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov. Individual con-tractors hired by FEMA may be contacting you already to schedule an individual housing assessments. Residents should check IDs to make sure contractors are registered with FEMA.