Petersburg firemen assess severe damage in St. Edward

One of the many homes in St. Ed that were declared unsafe due to severe damage from the flood.

Last Saturday, several members of the Petersburg Fire Department spent the day in St. Edward assessing the damage to structures which had been impacted by the flood. The inspections were completed under the direction of NEMA.

Team members reported severe damage with many non-repairable homes. Some structures had basements which caved in.

Several families have found temporary housing, while others remain in the flooded buildings.

There was a lack of housing in the area prior to the flood.

Team members, Boomer Baumgartner, Larry Pelster, Mike Werner and Dave Baker, all said that it’s impossible to understand the extreme damage done by the flood until you actually see it in person.