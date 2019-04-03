Valero will mark 10th anniversary in Albion

Valero Renewables plant in Albion.

Valero Renewables is marking its 10-year anniversary with gatherings and special remembrances planned at its ethanol operations across the Midwest.

Valero Energy Corporation, through its Valero Renewable Fuels Company LLC subsidiary, became the first traditional petroleum refiner to enter large-scale ethanol production with the purchase of seven high-quality plants, including the plant at Albion, from VeraSun Energy Corp. in 2009.

Today, Valero Renewables operates 14 ethanol plants across eight states with total capacity of 1.73 billion gallons per year, making it one of the nation’s largest producers.

“This marks a significant milestone for our company, as Valero Renewables not only has proven to be a good business, but also a major contributor to our local communities,” said Darrin Baron, vice president of Plant Operations, for Valero Renewables. “Our plants are very well-run and efficient, and our employees have given generously of their time and resources to many worthy efforts.”

At Valero Renewables-Albion, the plant will celebrate the milestone with the local community this summer.

“Valero really appreciates being part of the local community,” said Andy Roberts, plant manager of Valero Renewables-Albion. “Over the past 10 years, Valero as an organization, has donated more than 14,000 hours of employee volunteer time and more than $800,000 to local programs and projects, through the Northeast Nebraska United Way, Valero Texas Open and Benefit for Children, the Valero Energy Foundation and our local donations budget at the facility. We are proud to be part of this community.”