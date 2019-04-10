Albion Easter Egg Hunt set for Saturday, April 20

Albion’s annual Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 20, at GSS Albion Samaritan Estates on South Sixth Street. The hunt is sponsored by the Albion Chamber of Commerce.

Registration will start at 9:30 a.m. followed by the hunt at 10 a.m.

Anyone who would like to help hide eggs or registration is asked to contact Lori Krohn as soon as possible. Those helping with eggs should be at Samaritan Estates by 8 a.m. on April 20.

Children will be divided into three age groups for hunt. Children in the four-to-seven and eight-and-older age groups will hunt outside on the Samaritan Estates grounds, while younger children (three and under) will hunt indoors.

The Easter Bunny will be on hand, and Good Samaritan Society will also hold a bake sale inside Samaritan Estates.