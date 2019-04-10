BCHC Gala will be Friday, April 12

Boone County Health Center (BCHC) has announced plans for their annual gala entitled, ‘Detection, Better to See….Let’s go for 3D.’

The gala will be held Friday, April 12, at 6 p.m. at the Cardinal Inn & Event Center in Albion. Proceeds for this year’s gala will support BCHC’s priority project, 3D – A Clearer View.

“We’re not buying a whole new mammography unit. The machine we have now is great. All it needs is an upgrade in order to go from 2D to 3D mammography,” said Foundation Director Aprill Murphy. “The total upgrade cost is $157,000. Our priority project has already raised nearly $60,000 and BCHC has committed $77,000, but we still need $20,000 more.

