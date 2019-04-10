Boone-Nance Extension plans special meeting for flood recovery information

University of Nebraska Extension, Boone and Nance counties, will be hosting a two-county local agency open house this Thursday, April 11, for area farmers and acreage owners affected by recent flooding.

The open house will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Nance County Extension office, 304 Third Street in Fullerton.

This meeting will serve as an opportunity to ask questions and seek answers related to flood damages and recovery. Agencies in attendance will include the Farm Service Agency (FSA), Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS), Nebraska Farm Bureau and Farm Credit Services.

Resources for clean-up and next steps will be provided at this meeting for all those affected as a one-stop shop for flooding questions and needs. Producers will also have an opportunity to meet Brad Schick, the new Beef Extension Educator who started last Monday, April 1, at the Extension office in Fullerton.

For more information, call 308-536-2691 or email brad.schick@unl.edu.