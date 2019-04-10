Commissioners adopt changes for rural lot splits

Regulation changes on rural lot splits were adopted by the Boone County Commissioners after a public hearing Monday, April 8.

The changes mainly deal with minimum allowable lot sizes in the A1 primary agriculture and A2 secondary zones, and eliminating descriptions of the types of allowable borders for land divisions.

No testimony was offered at the public hearing on March 26, and commissioners adopted the recommendations sent to them by the County Planning Commission after its Feb. 26 meeting.

