Mings are new owners of B&G Body Shop in Albion

NEW OWNERS — The Mings family (l.-r.) Justin, Kamrynn, Leigh and Karson, are new owners of B & G Body Shop in Albion.

Justin and Leigh Mings of St. Libory, NE, are the new owners of B & G Body Shop in Albion.

The Mings purchased the business effective Monday, April 1, from Matt and Kathy Hoscheit. The Hoscheits purchased the business in 2013 from original owners George Lueken and Bill Swerczek.

Justin and Leigh are both originally from southwest Kansas, but moved to St. Libory in 2003. They have backgrounds and degrees in Radiologic Technology. Leigh holds a degree in diagnostic imaging and is a Clinical Manager for a national company selling medical diagnostic equipment.

Justin holds a bachelors degree in diagnostic imaging and worked as a CT/MRI technologist until eight years ago, when he decided to follow his passion and opened a new auto body shop in St. Libory.

Justin’s experience in auto body work began as a teen-ager working at a shop in his hometown of Lakin, KS, with his friend Travis Bless and Travis’s dad, Corky. He painted his first car, a 1957 Chevy Bel Aire, at the age of 14, and followed up with his second complete paint job on a 1956 Corvette.

Read complete story in the April 10 Albion News Print and e-editions.