School Board changes some job descriptions, approves contracts

Administrative contracts were approved and some job descriptions were modified by action of the Boone Central School Board Monday night, April 8.

The school district now has a combined position for Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Director. Sarah Bird will serve in this position for 2019-20.

Another position with a new job description is Special Education Director and School Psychologist. Mark Hudson will serve in this position for 2019-20.

The board also adopted an amended job description for Activities Director Jon Perone, and new job descriptions for Administrator (Master) and Special Education (Master).

The following administrative contracts and salaries were approved:

• Elementary Principal Craig Thies, second year, 215 contract days, $84,607;

• High School Principal Erik Kravig, seventh year, 215 contract days, $98,890;

• Activities Director Jon Perone, second year, 205 contract days, $75,301;

• Special Education Director / School Psychologist Mark Hudson, fifth year, 205 contract days, $83,112.

A contract was approved for Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Director Sarah Bird, but the salary was tabled until the May meeting. Mrs. Bird will also be Career Academies Coordinator.

A contract for new Middle School Principal Bill Curry was approved in March. This is a 215 day contract at a salary of $99,780.

