Albion, Petersburg and St. Edward newspapers win Nebraska Press awards

Best Agricultural Ad

Albion News, Petersburg Press and St. Edward Advance were among the award winners in the Nebraska Press Association’s 2018 Better Newspaper Contest. Results were announced the NPA annual convention April 6 in Kearney.

Best Classified Ad, black and white.

Albion News received six awards in the circulation class of 1,501 to 2,499, including three first places for advertisements, one first for photography, a second place for its classified section, and a third place for online coverage of breaking news.

Petersburg Press received three awards in the circulation class up to 859. The awards included a first place for color advertising, second place for signature page, and a second for best use of color.

St. Edward Advance received two awards in the circulation class up to 859, including a first place for best signature page and a third place for best use of color.

Read complete story in the April 10 print and e-editions of these newspapers.