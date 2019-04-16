Barnes to retire after 40 years in education

Darrell Barnes

By Gabby Christensen

After 40 years of working in the field of education, Newman Grove Public Schools Principal Darrell Barnes has decided to retire.

Barnes, a Cozad High School and Kearney State College graduate, first knew he wanted to pursue a career in education as a sophomore in high school.

“Someone had told me I worked really well with kids,” Barnes said. “That, along with my desire to keep furthering my own education, is what tossed me into this field.”

Barnes started his career as an educator at Arapahoe Schools, where he taught and coached for 25 years.

After that, he taught at Stanton for one year and then transitioned into principal the following year.

He then accepted a position at Boone Central Schools as the high school principal, where he remained for eight years before retiring for the first time.

After spending some time substitute teaching, he accepted a role as principal at Newman Grove Public Schools five years ago.

Barnes’ last day will be June 7, 2019.

