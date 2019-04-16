The Newman Grove American Legion celebrated its 100th anniversary with a potluck meal that was prepared by the American Legion Auxiliary members and guests on April 2, 2019.
The Newman Grove American Legion plans the Memorial Day Service at Hope Cemetery, supports County Government Day in Madison and plans the Veterans Day program held at Newman Grove Public Schools.
Newman Grove American Legion celebrates 100 years
